Local currency could consolidate around the R18.30/$ level, says strategist
Intervention does not work, but invoking the conditions of the debt relief programme will
Judge dismisses health minister's defence of plan to control where private sector doctors work
Amid a decline in the two largest union federations, there appears to be no strategy to resuscitate the movement
Group says it hopes different court will rule in its favour
Business Day TV speaks to Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group programme co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams
Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa cuts 2024 export projections of oranges
The alliance’s military planners have been focused on assessing the enormous cost of fixing its creaking systems
Loss to Ireland has team hunting for points in pool matches
Italian company launched the cryptocurrency payment scheme in the US in 2023
Business Day TV spoke to Mervyn Abrahams, programme co-ordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, about the impact of food inflation on caregivers' ability to feed children.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Food inflation hinders ability to feed children on R530 grant
Business Day TV speaks to Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group programme co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams
Business Day TV spoke to Mervyn Abrahams, programme co-ordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, about the impact of food inflation on caregivers’ ability to feed children.
