Slowing inflation raises hopes of rate cuts
Food price increases slow to 4.6% and transport decelerates to 5.5%, CPI data shows
24 July 2024 - 10:44
UPDATED 24 July 2024 - 19:20
The slight retreat in the June inflation print, with a slowdown in the annual inflation rate for food and rental prices, could start creating room for the Reserve Bank to consider easing monetary policy in the run-up to its next repo rate decision in September.
Consumer inflation slowed to its lowest level of 2024 in June, Stats SA data showed on Wednesday. As measured by the consumer price index (CPI), prices rose at 5.1% in June, down from 5.2% in both May and April...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.