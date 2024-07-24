Inflation moderates to lowest level in 2024
The CPI data was in line with economists’ expectations and forecasts for inflation to ease slightly in June
24 July 2024 - 10:44
Consumer inflation slowed to its lowest level in 2024 in June, Stats SA data showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index (CPI) was at 5.1% in June, from 5.2% in May and April...
