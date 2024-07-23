Markets price in higher chance of September rate cut
Three sets of inflation data before MPC meeting are expected to show a deceleration in price rises
23 July 2024 - 05:00
The release of the June inflation figures on Wednesday will be the first of three such releases expected before the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) announces its next interest rate decision on September 19.
Forecasts broadly favour a gradual slowdown in the headline inflation rate over the coming months, starting with a slight downtick to 5.1% in June (which would be the lowest headline inflation print this year) after remaining unchanged at 5.2% year on year in May...
