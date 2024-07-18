Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Transformation that transcends legislation

Business Day TV speaks to executive head of transformation & strategy at Nedbank, Kershini Govender

18 July 2024 - 16:50
Volunteers make a mosaic of Nelson Mandela made with food cans on Mandela Day in Cape Town, July 18 2022. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
As we reflect on Nelson Mandela Day, we’ll recall the former statesman’s legacy is one of courage and transformation. While there have been many attempts to drive transformation in SA, it’s evident that broad-based BEE scorecards have not advanced the empowerment agenda as much as the theory suggests. For more on this, Business Day TV spoke to Kershini Govender, executive head of transformation & strategy at Nedbank.

