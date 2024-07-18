Economy

WATCH: Bank keeps rates unchanged

Business Day TV spoke to PwC economist Xhanti Payi and KPMG lead economist Frank Blackmore

18 July 2024 - 20:02
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
The Reserve Bank has left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%. Business Day TV unpacked the decision with PwC economist Xhanti Payi and KPMG lead economist Frank Blackmore.

