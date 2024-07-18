Reserve Bank keeps repo rate steady at 8.25%
The Bank now expects inflation to return to the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band in the last quarter of 2024
18 July 2024 - 15:08
UPDATED 18 July 2024 - 15:24
As was widely expected, the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank has kept the repo rate steady at 8.25%, but it has continued to warn that “the battle against inflation is not yet won”.
In his speech on Thursday, governor Lesetja Kganyago said four members of the committee preferred an unchanged stance and two preferred a reduction of 25 basis points...
