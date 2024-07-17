Economy

WATCH: What does SA need to grow its economy?

Business Day TV speaks to former deputy president of SA, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

17 July 2024 - 19:58
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Business Day TV spoke to former deputy president of SA, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, on the sidelines of the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and reflected on SA’s 30 years of democracy, as well as how the country can be positioned for growth.

