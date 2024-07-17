Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Parks Tau details trade and industry department’s priorities

Business Day TV speaks to SA’s minister of trade, industry & competition, Parks Tau

17 July 2024 - 20:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Parks Tau, the new trade, industry & competition minister. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Parks Tau, the new trade, industry & competition minister. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Business Day TV spoke to Parks Tau, minister of trade, industry & competition about the ministry’s key priorities.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
SA on the cusp of interest rate cuts, says ...
Economy
2.
IMF keeps SA forecast unchanged
Economy
3.
WATCH: Will MPC stand pat on rates?
Economy
4.
PODCAST | Today’s disciplined savers are ...
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Repo rate likely to mark time
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.