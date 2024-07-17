The National Treasury has held its first Climate Resilience Symposium and it has revealed that SA’s public finances have taken strain due to worsening climate change issues. Business Day TV spoke to Steve Nicholls, head of mitigation on the presidential climate commission, for more details on the economic consequences of climate change.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Economic consequences of climate change
Business Day TV spoke to the head of mitigation on the presidential climate commission, Steve Nicholls
The National Treasury has held its first Climate Resilience Symposium and it has revealed that SA’s public finances have taken strain due to worsening climate change issues. Business Day TV spoke to Steve Nicholls, head of mitigation on the presidential climate commission, for more details on the economic consequences of climate change.
