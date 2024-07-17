Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Economic consequences of climate change

Business Day TV spoke to the head of mitigation on the presidential climate commission, Steve Nicholls

17 July 2024 - 17:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SARAYUTSY
Picture: 123RF/SARAYUTSY

The National Treasury has held its first Climate Resilience Symposium and it has revealed that SA’s public finances have taken strain due to worsening climate change issues. Business Day TV spoke to Steve Nicholls, head of mitigation on the presidential climate commission, for more details on the economic consequences of climate change.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
SA on the cusp of interest rate cuts, says ...
Economy
2.
IMF keeps SA forecast unchanged
Economy
3.
WATCH: Will MPC stand pat on rates?
Economy
4.
PODCAST | Today’s disciplined savers are ...
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Repo rate likely to mark time
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.