SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago briefs the media at a monetary policy committee press conference at the Reserve Bank office in Centurion, Pretoria, in this file photograph. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Markets expect the SA Reserve Bank to hold rates steady at its monetary policy committee’s (MPC’s) meeting this week. Business Day TV previewed that decision with RMB’s chief economist, Isaah Mhlanga.
WATCH: Will MPC stand pat on rates?
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s chief economist, Isaah Mhlanga
