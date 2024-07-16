Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA households under pressure

Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha

16 July 2024 - 15:33
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/arthonmeekodong
Picture: 123RF/arthonmeekodong

The latest Altron FinTech Household Resilience index has confirmed the negative effects of high interest rates on households. For a closer look at the data, Business Day TV caught up with independent analyst Roelof Botha.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
SA on the cusp of interest rate cuts, says ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: Do South Africans see value in saving and ...
Economy
3.
An outside chance of a rate cut, but market ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | Today’s disciplined savers are ...
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Repo rate likely to mark time
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.