SA on the cusp of interest rate cuts, says Standard Bank
It expects monetary easing to start in September, resulting in a ‘tonic for confidence’
16 July 2024 - 05:00
Standard Bank has indicated that SA is on the brink of a monetary easing cycle, which, along with slowing inflation, will boost the economy and creation of employment opportunities.
“We are on the cusp, not just in SA but globally, of [a] monetary easing cycle. That is going to be a tonic for confidence. We are on the cusp of a cumulative 1 percentage point of interest rate relief in SA over the next three to four quarters, which will be a relief to consumers and some level of stimulus for investments,” Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim said...
