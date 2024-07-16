IMF keeps SA forecast unchanged
Fund expects global growth at 3.2% for this year
16 July 2024 - 20:20
The IMF has left its growth forecast for SA unchanged in an update in which it held global growth at 3.2% for this year, but cautioned that borrowing costs could stay high for even longer than previously expected, risking the “soft-landing” scenario.
The IMF also urged that fiscal challenges had to be tackled urgently so that countries could rebuild buffers and gain the policy space to address issues such as climate change. It again sounded warnings about the rise of protectionist trade and industrial policies which hampered global growth and prosperity...
