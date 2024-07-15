SA has one of the lowest savings rates in the world. Picture: 123RF/gheoronstan
SA has a poor savings culture but the Nedbank Segment Tracker shows that citizens do want to change their financial situation through saving and investment. For more detail, Business Day TV caught up with the head of retail investments at Nedbank, Babalwa Nonkenge.
WATCH: Do South Africans see value in saving and investing?
Business Day TV speaks to the head of retail investments at Nedbank, Babalwa Nonkenge
