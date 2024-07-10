Economy

WATCH: Economic activity slows in June, shows BETI

Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger

10 July 2024 - 15:12
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

According to the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI), economic activity in SA moderated in June. The index registered a 0.5% drop to 135.8.

Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger about the print, as well as the outlook for activity.

