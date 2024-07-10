WATCH: Behind the uptick in home loans at Standard Bank

Economy

10 July 2024 - 15:43
by Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Standard Bank has seen an uptick in activity by first-time home buyers, indicating that consumers are expecting a cut in interest rates soon.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s companies and markets editor, Kabelo Khumalo, for more detail.

