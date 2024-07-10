SA imports and exports plunge in first quarter
The inefficiency of SA ports has curtailed economic growth, particularly for fruit exporters and mining houses
10 July 2024 - 12:44
SA was one of only two countries surveyed by UN Trade and Development in the first quarter of 2024 to experience a decline in trade, which was attributed to a large drop in both imports and exports as SA ports grapple with operational challenges.
Asia’s economic powerhouse, Japan, was the second country to suffer trade losses. According to the UN agency’s data, SA imports dropped by 8% in the period under review, while exports decreased 8%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.