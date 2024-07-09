Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: M&A activity takes a knock in first half

Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Deal Leaders, Andrew Bahlmann

09 July 2024 - 21:09
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Merger and acquisition activity has been slowing down. According to a recent PwC report, overall transaction volumes slumped 30% in the first half of 2024, as the macroeconomic environment proved to be too tough to operate in. Business Day TV spoke to Deal Leaders CEO Andrew Bahlmann about the prospects for the second half and to dissect deal-making activity in SA.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Consumers seek value over price as brand loyalty ...
Economy
2.
SA faces tough times ahead amid global economic ...
Economy
3.
PODCAST | Today’s disciplined savers are ...
Economy
4.
Bank of America says GDP to grow 2% if Eskom ...
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Factory and mining output ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.