Merger and acquisition activity has been slowing down. According to a recent PwC report, overall transaction volumes slumped 30% in the first half of 2024, as the macroeconomic environment proved to be too tough to operate in. Business Day TV spoke to Deal Leaders CEO Andrew Bahlmann about the prospects for the second half and to dissect deal-making activity in SA.
WATCH: M&A activity takes a knock in first half
Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Deal Leaders, Andrew Bahlmann
