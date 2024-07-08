SA faces tough times ahead amid global economic uncertainties
KPMG report predicts growth in the global economy will slow to 2.5% this year
08 July 2024 - 05:40
As SA emerges from its most significant general elections since the end of apartheid, the country is confronted with economic and political uncertainties that mirror wider global trends.
According to KPMG International’s second-quarter Global Economic Outlook, the global economy is expected to slow down from 2.7% in 2023 to 2.5% in 2024, with a recovery anticipated in 2025...
