Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: KPMG expects SA economy to expand to 1.2% in 2024

Business Day TV spoke to lead economist for KPMG Southern Africa, Frank Blackmore

05 July 2024 - 15:59
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES.
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES.

While KMPG International expects global growth to pull back slightly from 2.7% to 2.5%, the outlook for SA has improved. The firm has forecast growth of 1.2% for SA in 2024 from 0.6% in 2023. The projected expansion is as a result of better-than-expected stability of the electricity grid.

Business Day TV spoke to Frank Blackmore, lead economist for KPMG Southern Africa, for his analysis of the future of the SA economy.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Bank of America says GDP to grow 2% if Eskom ...
Economy
2.
Moody’s upgrades City of Cape Town’s credit rating
Economy
3.
Localisation should top new minister’s agenda, ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | Today’s disciplined savers are ...
Economy
5.
Port bottlenecks are still dragging the PMI down
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.