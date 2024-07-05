While KMPG International expects global growth to pull back slightly from 2.7% to 2.5%, the outlook for SA has improved. The firm has forecast growth of 1.2% for SA in 2024 from 0.6% in 2023. The projected expansion is as a result of better-than-expected stability of the electricity grid.
Business Day TV spoke to Frank Blackmore, lead economist for KPMG Southern Africa, for his analysis of the future of the SA economy.
WATCH: KPMG expects SA economy to expand to 1.2% in 2024
Business Day TV spoke to lead economist for KPMG Southern Africa, Frank Blackmore
