Localisation should top new minister’s agenda, says ProudlySA
Business hopeful Tau will promote measures supporting key growth sectors
03 July 2024 - 18:41
Proudly SA CEO Eustace Mashimbye has called on the new minister of trade, industry & competition, Parks Tau, to nudge his peers in the public sector to actively procure from local manufacturers.
Localisation, viewed by critics as a form of protectionism, is a pillar of the government’s plan to revive distressed local industries such as sugar, poultry and steel...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.