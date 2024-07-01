Foreign direct investment flows into SA decline but greenfields projects hold up, says UN report
UNCTAD’s World Investment Report says global foreign investment declined by 2%
01 July 2024 - 05:00
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in SA fell 43% to $5.2bn in 2023 in a weak global environment for FDI, but this mainly reflected a drop in new greenfields investment project announcements, which offset higher merger and investment activity.
This is according to the latest World Investment Report (WIR) from UNCTAD (the UN Conference on Trade and Development), which said global foreign investment fell 2% to $1.3-trillion amid global slowdown and rising geopolitical tension...
