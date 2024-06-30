BIS urges central banks to act fast and forcefully on inflation
Comments from the Basel-based institution will resonate in SA amid call for the government to consider lowering its inflation target
30 June 2024 - 20:15
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has urged central bankers to learn the lessons of the latest episode of global inflation, saying they must act forcefully and promptly to prevent price rises transitioning to a high inflation regime.
It said many underestimated the extent to which the extra monetary easing during Covid-19 would contribute to an inflation flare-up...
