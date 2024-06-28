High-income earners sceptical about GNU composition
Highest confidence level in 18 months still negative
28 June 2024 - 05:00
High-income earners in SA remain cautious, sceptical about the evolving political arena and persistently high interest rates despite recent improvements in economic indicators, according to the FNB/BER consumer confidence index (CCI) released on Thursday.
The index, which surveys consumer sentiment, has shown signs of recovery, but remains below long-term averages, reflecting ongoing uncertainty...
