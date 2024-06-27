Stats SA reports that retail trade grew 2.7% from a year earlier in December. Picture: 123RF
Morale among SA consumers is steadily improving. The FNB/BER sentiment indicator edged up to minus 12 in the second quarter from minus 17 in the prior period. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Consumer confidence improves in the second quarter
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
