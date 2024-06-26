President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC in Midrand, June 2 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS
The North-West University’s policy uncertainty index continues to decline, dropping to 68.3 in the second quarter from 65.8 in the first quarter, indicating increased uncertainty. This comes as concerns around the local political landscape weighed on sentiment during the period. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Raymond Parsons, professor at North-West University.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Policy uncertainty heightens in the second quarter
Business Day TV speaks to North-West University’s Raymond Parsons
The North-West University’s policy uncertainty index continues to decline, dropping to 68.3 in the second quarter from 65.8 in the first quarter, indicating increased uncertainty. This comes as concerns around the local political landscape weighed on sentiment during the period. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Raymond Parsons, professor at North-West University.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Growing SA’s consumer credit market
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.