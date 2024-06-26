WATCH: Policy uncertainty heightens in the second quarter

Economy

26 June 2024 - 21:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC in Midrand, June 2 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS
The North-West University’s policy uncertainty index continues to decline, dropping to 68.3 in the second quarter from 65.8 in the first quarter, indicating increased uncertainty. This comes as concerns around the local political landscape weighed on sentiment during the period. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Raymond Parsons, professor at North-West University.

