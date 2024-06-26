Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Economist unpacks SA’s high unemployment numbers

Business Day TV speaks to senior economist at FNB, Koketso Mano

26 June 2024 - 20:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Formal sector employment in SA declined 0.7% year on year in the first quarter. The decrease was led by losses in the trade, community services and mining industry. Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB, for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Operation Vulindlela looks to fix local ...
Economy
2.
Trade, business services, mining hit hard as SA ...
Economy
3.
SA loses 67,000 jobs in first quarter
Economy
4.
Business wants more collaboration from the unity ...
Economy
5.
PODCAST | Today’s disciplined savers are ...
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Growing SA’s consumer credit market

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.