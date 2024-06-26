Operation Vulindlela looks to fix local government in second phase
Search is on for new areas to reform so the unit can draw up a concrete agenda, says Nomvuyo Guma
26 June 2024 - 05:00
Fixing local government could be next on the list of the priority reforms for Operation Vulindlela as it seeks to boost SA’s economic growth rate over the next five years.
The performance of local government has emerged as a significant obstacle to investment, because of its failure to deliver basic services or process regulatory approvals that investors rely on, the presidency’s Saul Musker said...
