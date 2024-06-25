Economy

Business wants more collaboration from the unity government

Rothschild & Co SA executive chair Martin Kingston says government needs to work co-operatively with business

26 June 2024 - 08:38
by Gloria Motsoere
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rothschild & Co SA executive chair Martin Kingston. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rothschild & Co SA executive chair Martin Kingston. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: X

Business expects accelerated collaboration between the government and the private sector in the next five years, as the country enters a period of rule by a government of national unity (GNU).

Business leaders on Tuesday discussed the future of public-private partnerships at the Sunday Times’ 10th annual Directors’ Event, dubbed SA’s biggest board meeting, in association with BCX.

Under the theme “Reflecting on SA’s Journey: 30 Years of Democracy and Beyond”, members of the corporate sector reflected on the three decades of democracy and what action must be taken by the public and private sectors in future.

Looking back at the past five years, Krutham MD Peter Attard Montalto said a lot of work had been done to improve public-private partnerships.

“We have seen this particularly with the work of the presidency on things like the electricity regulation amendment bill, water and Operation Vulindlela,” said Attard Montalto.

Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the presidency and the National Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms and support economic recovery.

Rothschild & Co SA executive chair Martin Kingston said the country’s sixth administration had established a working relationship with the private sector. He said regardless of which political parties formed the current government, they needed to use a similar approach.

“The government needs to work with us collaboratively and co-operatively and the focus needs to be on key interventions where we can implement structural reform.”

Kingston said it was important for the private sector when it collaborated with the government to focus on only a small group of interventions that would be ramped up with time. He warned that both parties should manage their expectations when goals could be achieved.

“We know that the country as a whole is impatient. We need to build and, in some cases, rebuild levels of confidence that have been eroded over the past several years, and the way of doing it is not by having unrealistic expectations that we are going to cover the entire blackboard with initiatives. We need to be very selective,” he said.

Black Business Council SA CEO Kganki Matabane said the formation of the GNU showed that different political parties could work together.

“We are reaching a new normal and in that new normal we need to work together. There is no going back,” said Matabane.

TimesLIVE

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Much remains to be done to reverse malaise of SA’s past decade

Risks and opportunities are embedded in the GNU transition, and financial markets reflect it
Opinion
8 hours ago

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Make the most of Thuma Mina 2.0 — we won’t get a third chance

Like the wildebeest, the GNU will depend on co-operation to detect danger and protect the vulnerable
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Operation Vulindlela looks to fix local ...
Economy
2.
SA loses 67,000 jobs in first quarter
Economy
3.
Trade, business services, mining hit hard as SA ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | Today’s disciplined savers are ...
Economy
5.
Business wants more collaboration from the unity ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.