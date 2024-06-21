WATCH: Gqeberha aims to cut its reliance on the motor industry

Standard fare inside the cabin includes leather seats and red accents.
Nelson Mandela Bay is trying to use its Motor City image to attract major investment. The city produces nearly 50% of SA’s vehicles, hosting vehicle makers such as VW and Isuzu, with Stellantis set to be next.
But how best can the city secure investment in not just its motoring industry, but in other sectors?
Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger joined Business Day TV to discuss this further.
