Economy

PODCAST | Today’s disciplined savers are tomorrow’s prosperous investors

PSG Wealth’s Nirdev Desai shares lessons to be learnt from the healthy financial behaviours of successful savers

20 June 2024 - 09:23
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SA has one of the lowest savings rates in the world. Picture: 123RF/gheoronstan
SA has one of the lowest savings rates in the world. Picture: 123RF/gheoronstan

The savings rates of countries across the globe are being challenged by higher inflation and commensurate interest, which may make saving more difficult. Even so, SA has one of the lowest savings rates in the world.

Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth. Picture: PSG Wealth
Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth. Picture: PSG Wealth

Today’s disciplined savers are tomorrow’s prosperous investors, says Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth.

In this podcast, Desai explains the difference between saving and investing, and shares lessons to be learnt from successful savers, which can be replicated to help you achieve your financial goals.

Listen now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

ALSO LISTEN TO:

PODCAST | Could JSE delistings signal trouble ahead for local investors?

SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask, chief investment officier of PSG Wealth, shares his views
Economy
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Global economic pulse check

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask provides an update on how the markets have fared thus far in 2024 and what investors can expect from rest of ...
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | To invest or not: the great cash debate

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask explains why low-risk investment products are an important part of a holistic portfolio
Economy
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
JSE companies fight to stave off SA skills ...
Economy
2.
Analysts optimistic GNU can deliver reforms for ...
Economy
3.
PODCAST | Today’s disciplined savers are ...
Economy
4.
Economists adjust outlook after inflation holds ...
Economy
5.
Construction sector activity slows in first ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.