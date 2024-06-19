Economy

WATCH: CPI unchanged at 5.2% in May

Business Day TV spoke to Citibank economist Gina Schoeman

19 June 2024 - 14:48
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Business Day TV spoke to Citibank economist Gina Schoeman about the consumer inflation, which, according to Stats SA data released on Wednesday, held steady at 5.2% in May.

Schoeman spoke about what contributed to the print and what the data could mean for monetary policy.

