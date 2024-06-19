Economy

WATCH: Consumer inflation holds steady in May

Business Day TV talks to RMB chief economist Isaah Mhlanga

19 June 2024 - 20:52
Picture: 123RF/PEOPLEIMAGES12
Consumer price inflation remained at 5.2% in May. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.