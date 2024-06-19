The all share index firmed to above 81,300 points with the rand earlier breaking below R18 against the dollar
Coalitions make the case for a professionalised civil service free of executive interference
Ramaphosa commits to work with all national unity government parties
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's political editor, Hajra Omarjee
Telkom, through Openserve, is the largest fibre network operator in SA with 170,000km in assets
But they are cautious about how the coalition’s partners will reconcile big ideological differences
Reasons for optimism as young people speak out
The move comes as the US and Asian allies try to gauge how far Moscow could deepen support for the nuclear-armed country
Proteas sink Americans by 18 runs in the first T20 World Cup Super Eight game
The diesel Seltos is economical but the fuel savings don’t necessarily justify its price premium
Consumer price inflation remained at 5.2% in May. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Consumer inflation holds steady in May
Business Day TV talks to RMB chief economist Isaah Mhlanga
Consumer price inflation remained at 5.2% in May. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.