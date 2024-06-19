Economy

Economists adjust outlook after inflation holds steady

With CPI increase of 5.2% in May, inflation is expected to be close to Reserve Bank’s target by year end

19 June 2024 - 11:24
UPDATED 19 June 2024 - 18:08
by Denene Erasmus

Consumer inflation remained at 5.2% in May, unchanged from April and down slightly from 5.3% in March, Stats SA said on Wednesday.

The monthly change in the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.2%...

