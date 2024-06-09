Economy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Vehicle sales plunge

Business Day TV spoke to Motoring Writer for Sunday Times, Thomas Falkiner

09 June 2024 - 13:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An insurancea agent checks a car, taking notes about a car in a dealership. Picture:/123RF
An insurancea agent checks a car, taking notes about a car in a dealership. Picture:/123RF

Business Day TV spoke to Motoring Writer for Sunday Times, Thomas Falkiner, about SA’s latest vehicle sales data.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
‘Good political news’ will help kick off rate ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Production expected to pick ...
Economy
3.
Reserve Bank warns of concentration of risk in ...
Economy
4.
Operation Vulindlela not miracles will lift SA’s ...
Economy
5.
CDE recommends urgent policy reform for new ...
Economy

Related Articles

New-vehicle sales crash, dashing hopes of early revival

Economy

Economy set to pick up pace after ‘dismal’ first quarter

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.