RESERVE BANK OUTLOOK
‘Good political news’ will help kick off rate cuts, says Reserve Bank adviser
David Fowkes says MPC’s best estimate is inflation will hit target within a few quarters
09 June 2024 - 18:37
The “most reasonable projection” of how SA’s central bank expects macroeconomic factors to unfold during the rest of 2024 is generally supportive of the SA Reserve Bank initiating interest rate cuts in the second half of the year.
But much will depend on the outcome of coalition talks under way after the ANC lost its outright majority in the May 29 ballot, and how markets react once details of the structure of a proposed government of national unity become known...
