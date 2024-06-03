New-vehicle sales crash, dashing hope of early revival
Industry association Naamsa reports car sales are down 11.6% compared with a year earlier
03 June 2024 - 16:08
Hope that April’s surprise year-on-year increase in new-vehicle sales might herald a market revival was dashed on Monday when industry figures showed a 14.2% sales crash in May.
Sales of new cars and commercial vehicles in April totalled 37,105 — a deflating drop from the 43,242 of May 2023...
