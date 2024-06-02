ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: First-quarter GDP data and purchasing managers’ numbers in focus
02 June 2024 - 20:07
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University expects 0.2% GDP growth in the first quarter after a 0.1% gain in the fourth quarter.
BER economist Tracey-Lee Solomon said the forecast was based on the available high-frequency data, but it is increasingly possible the economy stagnated or even contracted. As always, the lack of information on the performance of most industries in the tertiary sector makes it tricky to take a firm view...
