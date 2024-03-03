ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: GDP data expected to show SA dodged recession
Also in spotlight is the current account, business confidence index and foreign exchange reserves
03 March 2024 - 19:21
The focus this week will be on the release of fourth-quarter GDP on Tuesday and the release of current account data by the SA Reserve Bank on Thursday.
In the third quarter of 2023, the economy unexpectedly contracted 0.2% quarter on quarter, after a downwardly revised 0.5% rise in the second quarter and worse than market forecasts of a 0.1% fall — indicating reduced activity across five out of 10 sectors, with the agriculture, forestry & fisheries sector experiencing the most significant decline...
