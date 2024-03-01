Another month of lower sales of new vehicles
Light commercials, mainly bakkies and minibuses, improved 2.5% and extra-heavy trucks 19.2%, but medium and heavy trucks both lost ground
01 March 2024 - 15:51
New-vehicle sales fell again in February but at least the decline was slower than in previous months.
Figures released on Friday by vehicle manufacturers and importers association Naamsa revealed that 44,749 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold in February. That was 413 units, or 0.9%, fewer than the 45,162 of February 2023. That was less than one quarter of January’s 3.8% year-on-year decline and also better than that of the previous five months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.