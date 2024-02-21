Economy

BUDGET 2024 POST ANALYSIS

WATCH: Top experts review budget 2024

Business Day TV talks to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel, Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB, and Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham

21 February 2024 - 20:04
by Business Day TV
Enoch Godongwana ahead of the 2024 budget speech in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Business Day TV sits down with a panel of experts to discuss the 2024 budget.

The panel includes Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel, Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB and Peter Attard-Montalto from Intellidex.

