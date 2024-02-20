Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his annual budget speech on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS/RODGER BOSCH
The countdown has begun for the biggest day on the nation’s economic calendar. That is as we all brace ourselves for what finance minister Enoch Godongwana has to say in his annual budget speech, on Wednesday in Cape Town. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for a preview of the national budget speech.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA awaits budget speech
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The countdown has begun for the biggest day on the nation’s economic calendar. That is as we all brace ourselves for what finance minister Enoch Godongwana has to say in his annual budget speech, on Wednesday in Cape Town. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for a preview of the national budget speech.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
CARTOON: Budget turbulence
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as markets eye Godongwana’s budget
EDITORIAL: Deliver on those promises to stabilise the public finances
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.