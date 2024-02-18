ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Attention will be riveted on Godongwana’s budget
Also in focus are the release of labour force statistics on Tuesday and January inflation numbers on Wednesday
18 February 2024 - 19:23
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the 2024 national budget on Wednesday with the daunting task of presenting a budget that keeps government expenditure in check in the face of a sluggish economy while finding the additional revenue needed to curtail rising debt.
The 2024 budget also comes during a crucial election. It is arguably the most significant since the democratic elections of 1994 and will mark a pivotal moment shaping the country’s fiscal trajectory...
