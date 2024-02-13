Mining production in SA rose 0.6% year on year in December, after a near 7% rise in the previous month. This marks the third consecutive month of growth in activity, albeit the weakest in the sequence. Business Day TV discusses the print with Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB.
WATCH: Mining production grew 0.6% in December
Business Day TV discusses the print with Siobhan Redford, RMB economist
