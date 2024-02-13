Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Mining production grew 0.6% in December

Business Day TV discusses the print with Siobhan Redford, RMB economist

13 February 2024 - 20:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Mining production in SA rose 0.6% year on year in December, after a near 7% rise in the previous month. This marks the third consecutive month of growth in activity, albeit the weakest in the sequence. Business Day TV discusses the print with Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: More clues to GDP with ...
Economy
2.
Mining output ekes out a gain in December
Economy
3.
Foreign investors pull out R1-trillion from SA ...
Economy
4.
Critical infrastructure blackouts may trigger ...
Economy
5.
PODCAST | The perils of mining exploration in ...
Economy

Related Articles

Mining output ekes out a gain in December

Economy

PODCAST | The perils of mining exploration in Africa

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: More clues to GDP with mining and retail data due

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.