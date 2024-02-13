Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK VIA OLD MUTUAL INVESTMENT GROUP
Fixed investment in SA slumped last year. The value of new projects declined almost 29% to R184.8bn, as the private sector pulled back on projects as the economic environment in SA worsened. Business Day TV spoke to Crystal Huntley, economist at Nedbank, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Fixed investment takes a knock in 2023
Business Day TV talks to Crystal Huntley, economist at Nedbank
Fixed investment in SA slumped last year. The value of new projects declined almost 29% to R184.8bn, as the private sector pulled back on projects as the economic environment in SA worsened. Business Day TV spoke to Crystal Huntley, economist at Nedbank, for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.