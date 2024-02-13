Economy

WATCH: Fixed investment takes a knock in 2023

Business Day TV talks to Crystal Huntley, economist at Nedbank

13 February 2024 - 20:58
Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK VIA OLD MUTUAL INVESTMENT GROUP
Fixed investment in SA slumped last year. The value of new projects declined almost 29% to R184.8bn, as the private sector pulled back on projects as the economic environment in SA worsened. Business Day TV spoke to Crystal Huntley, economist at Nedbank, for more detail.

