ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: More clues to GDP with mining and retail data due
Economists will be watching for any impact of the intensified port disruptions on mining output
11 February 2024 - 19:42
The upcoming week is thin in terms of economic data, with mining production for December due on Tuesday and the focus shifting to consumer strength with the publishing of December retail sales by Stats SA on Wednesday.
Both data points are key reads for fourth-quarter GDP growth and provide insight into how the productive and consumption sides of the economy fared for 2023, firming up the GDP forecast...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.