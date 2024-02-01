Nedbank adds to growing consensus ANC will lose majority
Conditions likely to stay weak in first half but improve in the second, says senior economist Johannes Khosa
01 February 2024 - 05:00
Nedbank, one of SA’s four largest banks, expects policy uncertainty to continue to dominate the economic landscape as the general election approaches, with mounting speculation that the ANC could lose its outright majority in parliament.
It is the latest financial institution to flag the risk of policy uncertainty. Its view supports a growing consensus that the ANC could lose its outright majority, opening the door for a coalition government...
