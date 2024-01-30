Private credit grows despite Bank keeping rates ‘higher for longer’
Standard Bank’s Elna Moolman says growth is encouraging, though is still negative in real terms
30 January 2024 - 12:18
SA private sector credit grew in December, surpassing market forecasts, increasing by the most since July 2023.
Reserve Bank data released on Tuesday shows private sector credit grew by 4.94% year on year, surpassing market forecasts of a 4.1% increase. The outcome also marked the 30th consecutive month of growth in private credit...
