ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Focus is on private sector credit extension and trade balance
General credit conditions are expected to remain weak, says Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego
28 January 2024 - 16:27
The focus this week will be on private sector credit extension figures, which will be published by the SA Reserve Bank on Tuesday. The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will publish the country’s trade balance on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) will, in partnership with Absa, publish the manufacturing survey, and Stats SA will on Friday release electricity generated for December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.